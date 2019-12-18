18 killed in Faisalabad’s smog-related accidents in November

At least 18 people have been killed and 3,000 injured in road traffic accidents in November due to low visibility caused by dense smog in Faisalabad, say rescue officials.

Rescue Emergency Director Sultan says the intensity of the smog is high in the mornings, people are over-speeding and visibility is low. “People should leave their homes at a more suitable time and keep a margin for smog,” he said.

Rescue 1122 says the percentage of such accidents is high early morning and late night. They strongly advise people to use fog lights when driving.

“It is the responsibility of the environment protection department to control smoke. The smoke from chimneys because of the burning of plastic, rubber increases smog levels. They should monitor it,” said one resident.

