Fifteen people are confirmed dead after an accident in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah on Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Atiqul Rehman has confirmed the deaths. He said no one survived the accident. The bodies have been sent to Quetta.

A passenger bus and van transporting goods such as Iranian petrol collided near Muslim Bagh.

The Levies said the victims include women and children.

Reporting by Abdul Waheed Kakar.