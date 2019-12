Thirteen Pakistanis, including eight children, were killed in a fire in Jordan.

A fire swept through their makeshift homes on a farming estate in the Jordan Valley, Jordan’s civil defence said according to Reuters news agency.

Three other people were injured in the fire that broke out after midnight. Civil defence spokesman Iyad al Amre said in a statement that there are signs that it was an electrical fire.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.