Thirteen people were injured as a result of an explosion in Islamabad that resulted from leakage of gas, police said Saturday.

The incident took place at a restaurant in Islamabad’s Jinnah Super Market, police officials said.

The explosion shattered window panes of nearby shops as well. Firefighters and rescue workers reached the site shortly afterwards.

The wounded persons included a majority of the restaurant’s staffers. They were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital.

