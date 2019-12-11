Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
11 injured in blast outside Peshawar High Court

2 hours ago
Eleven people were injured in an explosion outside the Peshawar High Court on Monday afternoon. 

Initial reports said it was a cylinder explosion but the police has now confirmed that explosives were used.

CCTV footage of the blast has also surfaced and shows a rickshaw travelling at great speed. When it nears the gate of the Peshawar High Court, it explodes.

The police say between four and 5kg of explosives were used in the blast. 

The rickshaw was completely destroyed in the blast and several nearby cars were damaged.

