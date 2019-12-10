10-year-old’s nose cut off in Rajanpur by father’s rivals: police 

Three men cut off the nose of a 10-year-old child in Rajanpur’s Rojhan after storming into his school Saturday morning.

The school is located in the Dera Dildar area.

The suspects attacked the child because of a rivalry with his father, according to the police. The child was rushed to DHQ Hospital and the doctors referred him to a hospital in Multan.

The police have registered a case against the three suspects. Two suspects, identified as Saifullah and Iqbal, have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding suspect.

