Saturday, December 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

10-year-old’s nose cut off in Rajanpur by father’s rivals: police 

41 mins ago
10-year-old’s nose cut off in Rajanpur by father’s rivals: police 

Three men cut off the nose of a 10-year-old child in Rajanpur’s Rojhan after storming into his school Saturday morning. 

The school is located in the Dera Dildar area.

The suspects attacked the child because of a rivalry with his father, according to the police. The child was rushed to DHQ Hospital and the doctors referred him to a hospital in Multan.

The police have registered a case against the three suspects. Two suspects, identified as Saifullah and Iqbal, have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding suspect.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
rajanpur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rajanpur, Multan, child attacked, torture case, child torture,
 
MOST READ
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets...
UK watchdog to pay £190m of Malik Riaz’s frozen assets to Pakistan
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Three passengers have heart attacks on PIA flight to Islamabad
Islamabad's Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Islamabad’s Margalla Hills may be getting a chairlift
Court won't return car of woman who abused traffic cop
Court won’t return car of woman who abused traffic cop
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
Watch: General Bajwa flies in F-16
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.