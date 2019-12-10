Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
10-year-old raped and murdered in Karachi’s Surjani Town

39 mins ago
Photo: Online

A 10-year-old was raped and murdered in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Wednesday.

His mother had locked the child inside their house in Sector 4D after he refused to go for his tuition, and went out for some work. When his grandmother returned, she saw the child’s body lying at the front door.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where MLO Dr Sohail Ahmed Khan confirmed that the child had been raped.

The deceased was a student of grade three and an only child.

The body was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered a case.

