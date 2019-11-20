Wednesday, November 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
‘Zardari’s blood pressure yet to return to normal’

40 mins ago
Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s blood pressure and sugar level could not return to normal, sources at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital said Wednesday.

The former president has been under treatment at the cardiac centre of PIMS hospital for the last three weeks. He is on judicial remand in the fake accounts case.

Zardari has been undergoing physiotherapy for the last three days, according to the sources. A medical board constituted to oversee his treatment had prescribed physiotherapy due to pains in his back and neck.

The sources said the former president’s blood pressure and sugar level have not yet returned to normal.

His heartbeat is still fluctuating frequently, they added.

