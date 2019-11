Apart from butchers, meat sellers and shepherds, women are also at a risk of contracting Congo virus, according to Dr Seemin Jamali, head of one of the Karachi’s biggest hospitals, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

“Women who are directly exposed to raw meat are at a risk of contracting Congo virus,” she said. This includes women who are cooking the meat.

“People who are in communication with meat should use gloves and keep their environment clean to prevent themselves from getting infected.”