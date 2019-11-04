Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Woman’s body dug up, ‘raped’ in Karachi, claims family

Woman’s body dug up, ‘raped’ in Karachi, claims family

A woman’s body was found lying outside a grave early Monday morning in Karachi’s Ismail Goth graveyard. Her family claims that a man sexually assaulted the body.

The woman was buried at the graveyard on Saturday night.

Residents found the body lying outside her grave and informed her family and the police.

The police suspect that the body was taken out of the grave with the intention of rape. Officials have said that the assault on the body will be confirmed once the investigation has been completed.

