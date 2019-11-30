Woman who abused Karachi traffic cop gets pre-arrest bail

A woman caught on camera misbehaving with a police officer in Karachi’s DHA has obtained pre-arrest bail.

The woman has been identified as Sana. She presented the proof of her bail to the investigation officer at the Darakhshan police station. The police had been searching for her for three days.

They impounded her car on Thursday of the woman during a raid at her house in DHA Phase-VIII. She was not at home during the raid. The police had been searching for her using their location tracking software.

A video posted on Twitter by multiple users on November 26 showed that she was stopped by an on duty traffic police officer for jumping a traffic signal on DHA’s Khayaban-e-Shahbaz. The video seemed to have been filmed by the traffic official himself.

In the video, the woman, instead of admitting her mistake started verbally abusing and threatening the traffic police officer for daring to confront her. The woman was also driving without a licence.

When the officer told her she had “engaged in signal violation” and would be fined for it, she said she would “break” his face.

“You’re jumping the signal and, on top of it, you’re verbally abusing me,” responded the officer, to which she said: “Get out of here, get lost!”

However, after repeatedly threateningly the police officer and calling him an “old man” and other things, she fled from the scene when the traffic police officer tried to issue her a challan.

The video captured the licence plate of the car as well and according to the excise department’s website, it is registered to Pir Roshan Din Shah Rashdi. The FIR was sent to his house in Hyderabad.

The police had registered a case against her at the Darakhshan Police Station on behalf of Sub Inspector Nawaz Siyal.

