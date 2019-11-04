Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Woman killed in Swat for ‘using a mobile phone’

12 mins ago
A woman was killed in Swat on Sunday for ‘using a mobile phone’.

The police have arrested her brother, Saddam, and her brother-in-law Khalid. They have admitted to the crime and will be presented in court today (Monday).

The woman, 20-year-old Maryam, lived at her in-laws’ house in Mata’s Allai tehsil. She got married to a man named Khursheed two years ago and had a six-month-old child. Her husband went to Saudi Arabia 10 months ago to work.

Her brother-in-law claimed that she spoke on the phone to a man. He took her phone, called Saddam and together they confronted her and opened fire.

Initially, they tried to pass the incident off as a random killing. They told the police that unidentified men had killed Maryam, but the police soon determined that they were behind the murder.

Circle DSP Shaukat Ali Khan confirmed this. Khalid claimed that while he was party to confronting her, he didn’t fire the weapon.

A case has been lodged on the state’s complaint against the two men. Maryam’s mother and sister have appealed to the authorities to punish the culprits.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
