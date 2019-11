A woman was killed after being hit by a train in the Badini area of Quetta.

The incident took place on a railway track in the Saryab Road area, police said.

Police said the woman’s body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. She was identified at the hospital as Gul Bibi.

She was a resident of Quetta’s Muslim Ittehad Colony.

The body was later handed over to the family for burial.