HOME > Local

Woman found dead in Burewala fields

2 hours ago
The body of a woman was found in fields near 261 IB village in Burewala early Tuesday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Nasreen, a resident of Gaggo Mandi.

Her family said that she went missing five days ago. She left her house to go to the market but never returned.

Her family claimed that the police didn’t help them. They used to ridicule us rather than helping us, the family added.

My son used to go to the police but they didn’t register a kidnapping case, the woman’s husband said. “If they would’ve registered an FIR before then maybe I could’ve saved my wife,” he added.

He shared that the police even took Rs3,300 from the family but did not investigate the case.

SHO Riaz Siyal has denied the allegations.

The police have registered a case against unidentified men for kidnapping the woman and then murdering her.

burewala Murder
 
