Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Woman faints after police stop her from meeting undertrial son

1 hour ago
The drama unfolded at the city courts on Monday

A woman fainted outside a court in Karachi after the police didn't let her meet her undertrial son. 

She claimed that she had asked the police if she can talk to her son for five minutes and they asked her for a bribe. When the money said she doesn't have money to pay them, then the policemen dragged her son back to the prison after his hearing.

The police are showing no mercy towards my son, the woman claimed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Multan,12 rabi ul awal
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.