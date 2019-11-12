Woman confesses to electrocuting husband to death

A woman confessed on Tuesday before a court in Karachi that she murdered her husband by giving him electric shocks.

The accused, Aasma, said she had planned out the murder with her friend, Deedar. She first gave her husband sleeping pills and then electrocuted him while he was asleep on November 4.

“I murdered him because I wanted to get rid of him,” the accused said.

West judicial magistrate recorded her confession and sent her to jail on judicial remand.

The murder had taken place at the couple’s home located within the remits of the Pirabad police station.

The deceased, Shah Zaman, hailed from Jacobabad.