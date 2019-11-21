Win the Golden Ticket With Yayvo!

Celebrating the launch of its ticketing platform, Yayvo is giving you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win the Golden Ticket. It gives you access to free tickets to your favorite events for an entire year.

Yayvo.com has launched its ticketing platform (Yayvo Tickets), aiming to be the premier solution for tickets in Pakistan.

Yayvo Tickets will be your ultimate guide for musical concerts to theatre plays to major sporting events across the three mega cities in Pakistan.

The platform introduces a smarter way of buying and selling tickets online, providing you a hassle-free experience from the web to your doorstep.

After the resounding success of PSL, Naach Na Jaane, Sooper Hai Pakistan Ka Junoon and many such crowd-pullers under its belt, Yayvo has an enviable lineup of events curated just for you.

Winter 2019 Lineup:

Ramz-e-Ishq: November 23, 2019

Brace yourselves for the most happening event in Hyderabad this holiday season as the maestro, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, takes the center stage.

Haal-e-Dilam: November 23, 2019

Sufism enthusiasts, prepare for a night filled with poetry and music this November as we transport you to a spiritual landscape. A night filled with performances by the magnetic Sabri Brothers, Tehseen Sakina and whirling dervishes from Turkey.

Ali Baba Chalis Chor: December 1, 2019

A winning throwback to the most loved childhood tale of our times, Ali Baba Chalis Chor, returns to the stage this winter. Presented by Green Eye Productions in coordination with the Arts Council, this one’s for kids of all ages.

Biggest Musical Eve: December 7, 2019

How will you react if we tell you that you have the opportunity to witness Atif Aslam, Akcent and RDB live on stage in one night? Pakistan’s biggest superstar along with renowned global artistes will set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances.

Super Salt 2019: December 14, 2019

Super Salt 2019 is a mega musical blockbuster that’s about to hit Karachi like a storm. Organized by Salt Arts, it’s a multi-act, multi-genre audio-visual performance to be held at Arts Council in the heart of Karachi.

There’s a lot more lined up for 2020. Do not miss another event by joining our WhatsApp groups for event updates across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Collaborate & Sell with Yayvo

In addition to buying tickets, event organisers can also sell their tickets on our platform. When you enlist your event with us, we will help you manage it. Head on to http://yayvo.com/sell-your-tickets and hop onboard today.

So what are you waiting for? Go to https://tickets.yayvo.com/golden-ticket to find out more!