Will turn Islamabad sit-in into Seerat-un-Nabi Conference on Sunday: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Wednesday that they would turn his party’s sit-in in Islamabad into a Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference on 12th Rabiul Awwal.

The JUI-F has been staging a sit-in in Islamabad against the incumbent government. It seeks Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and a snap election in the country.

Fazl made the announcement while addressing participants of the Islamabad sit-in Wednesday. He lauded them for standing their ground despite unkind weather conditions.

“This is a congregation of the ones who stand by their ideology and stance,” the JUI-F chief said. “God willing we shall only stop upon reaching our destination.”

Fazl announced they would transform the gathering into a Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) Conference on Sunday, 12th Rabiul Awwal. “Fear and faith can’t stay together,” he added.

The JUI-F chief said the country is heading towards a more serious financial crisis in the days to come.

“They could not achieve targets despite presenting three budgets in one year,” he said of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

“The country would be bankrupted, if the next budget was also presented by these incompetent people.”

Fazl made it clear that they’re not willing to give even one more day to “incompetent rulers”.

“It was said that 400 state entities would be dissolved, on which livelihoods of thousands of people had been dependent,” he said, questioning, “Why was a promise made to provide 10 million jobs?”

The JUI-F chief lamented that hundreds of thousands of people had been forced out of jobs, while thousands of homes were razed despite promises to construct new ones.

He said they would not accept a government that was formed on the basis of false promises.

“We have set out to discharge a national duty,” Fazl said. “We have done enough damage to this country, it can’t afford any more.”