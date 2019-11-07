Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Will soon give outcome on alternatives to PM’s resignation: Elahi

1 hour ago
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday that “there are proposals for alternatives to PM’s resignation and [we] will soon give an outcome on them”.

The PML-Q leader was speaking to the media after a meeting with Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad. “We are hopeful and things are moving towards improvement,” he said.

Elahi, however, didn’t specify the demands on which the two sides were in harmony. This was the second meeting between Elahi and Fazl in the last 24 hours.

Opposition parties have called for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and a snap election in the country. However, the JUI-F alone has been staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad.

The government and the opposition have been holding talks to end the current political crisis. The meetings between Elahi and Fazl are believed to be part of the same efforts.

jui-f maulana fazlur rehman Pervaiz Elahi
 
