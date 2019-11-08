Will face persecution but won’t compromise on principles, says Bilawal

Terms the incumbent PTI government a 'tyrant' regime











Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram







The PPP chairman said so while addressing a rally in Muzaffargarh. He promised to keep fighting for the rights of the people."I had already said that efforts were being made to impose a puppet government and we were being stopped from going to the people," Bilawal said.Without naming anyone, he said the "puppet" was provided all sorts of facilities and freedom. "The day is not too far away when we will take back the entire country from them."The PPP chairman said that none of the political parties had accepted results of the 2018 general election."All political parties said they should not go into the parliament, but we insisted on it," he noted.Criticising the National Accountability Bureau, Bilawal said what kind of accountability was that that only targeted the opposition."A former president was sent to jail on the basis of mere allegations," he questioned."Some forces understand that they can pressurise me. [We] will face persecution but won't compromise on principles."The PPP chairman labelled the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government as a "tyrant" regime and promised that they would not leave the people to the mercy of such a government."The selected government is a bunch of incompetent individuals," he said. "These people can neither take care of the country, nor the economy."Bilawal said his party didn't let the poor be burdened despite the worst financial crisis during its tenure. On the other hand, the "selected government" increased inflation, unemployment and poverty manifolds, he added.