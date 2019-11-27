Who’ll become the acting army chief if Gen Bajwa retires?

SAMAA TV's Ali Haider speaks to a defence analyst

“For example, if a verdict doesn’t come out tomorrow then he [General Bajwa] will retire tomorrow,” the former military official told SAMAA TV anchorperson Ali Haider. “Appointment [of the new army chief] will take time after the retirement so the senior most corps commander will have to take over.”

“He will become the acting army chief,” Shoaib said. “I think Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Sattar is the senior most [corps commander],” he added.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had suspended on Tuesday the notification that extended the tenure of General Bajwa as the army chief for another three years.

The apex court said that the attorney general was asked under what law can an army chief’s tenure be extended or he can be re-appointed. But the country’s top lawyer failed to do so.

According to sources within the PM house, the government has drafted a new summary of extension in General Bajwa’s tenure as the army chief.

The top court will resume the hearing Thursday morning. The army chief will retire if the court doesn’t announce its verdict tomorrow.

Amjad Shoaib, however, said that the government could stop the retirement of an officer through a notification in ordinary circumstances.

“They can stop the retirement of the whole army if they [the government] want to,” the former military official said.