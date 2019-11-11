‘Whoever brought Nawaz to this state can’t escape God’s punishment’

Mushahidullah Khan says what happened with Nawaz would be revealed

The PML-N senator said so while speaking on the floor of the Senate. He said what happened with Nawaz would be revealed when the time came.

Ailing former premier Nawaz was granted interim bail on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier remained under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital for weeks after his health deteriorated during incarceration.

"And they can't escape God's punishment," Khan said of the ones responsible for worsening of the former premier’s condition. He said efforts were still being made to "break" the former premier.

The PML-N senator also took exception to Prime Minister Imran Khan and others without naming anyone.

"The ones who fled by scaling the walls....boast of their 22-year-long struggle," he said. "None of them has stayed in prison for even two minutes. They call it a struggle."