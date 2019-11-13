Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Who dumped garbage outside the KMC building?

2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Many people were left worried on Tuesday after they saw a huge pile of trash dumped outside the main gate of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on MA Jinnah Road.

The pile even led to a traffic jam in the area.

It turns out that the trash was dumped by protesting employees of the city government. They have been asking the government to release their salaries.

Photo: Online

They even dumped trash outside the three other entrance gates of the building.

Earlier in the week, the employees staged a demonstration at the Sindh High Court.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
