Which roads, highways will be blocked by JUI-F?

9 mins ago
Which roads, highways will be blocked by JUI-F?

Activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam gather during an anti-government "Azadi (Freedom) March" in Islamabad on November 3, 2019. (AFP)

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl released on Wednesday a list of highways and roads in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab that it planned to block as part of its anti-government drive’s “Plan B”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The workers of JUI-F will block the Indus Highway which connects the southern districts of the province to Peshawar. Passenger buses leaving Karachi for Peshawar also use the same route.

Peshawar-Lahore Motorway will be blocked from Thursday. The JUI-F will also block roads leading to Swat, Dir and Bajaur in Chakdara. Shahrae Karakoram which connects with the Hazara Division and Gilgit-Baltistan will also be blocked.

Sindh

JUI-F Sindh leader Rashid Mehmood Soomro has announced that their workers from Karachi will block the Hub River Road. The Sindh-Balochistan Highway in Jacobabad will also be closed. The JUI-F will also stage a sit-in in Ghotki to disconnect Sindh from Punjab.

Sukkur-Multan Highway will also be blocked as part of the ‘Plan B’.

Balochistan

The workers of JUI-F have already blocked Quetta-Chaman Highway. The Taftan-Iran Road will also be blocked from Thursday. Protesters will also stage a sit-in at the road connecting Punjab and Balochistan in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Punjab

The religio-political party will block Punjab-Sindh Road in Rahimyar Khan’s Kot Sabzal area. The Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan will also be closed by the protesters. The JUI-F workers will stage a sit-in at two locations in Rawalpindi to disconnect Islamabad from Punjab.

