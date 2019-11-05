What to do if your cellphone is lost or stolen

If your mobile phone has been stolen or misplaced, you can immediately lodge a complaint and get it blocked within 16 hours.

The service has been introduced by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to prevent the possible misuse of the stolen phones, according to a statement issued by the authority on Monday.

A complaint can be lodged through call or email. “The complainant can also contact the Citizens Police Liaison Committee helpline for filing a complaint,” the statement read.

This way mobile phone users don’t have to go all the way to PTA’s offices, which are located in only a few cities.

How to check the status of your phone?

The status of blocking your phone can be checked 16 hours after reporting. It can be checked through SMS, website or an Android application (DVS). The IMEI search for your phone will show that it has been blocked.

The IMEI of your mobile phone can be found by dialing *#06#. It can also be checked from your phone settings.

The advisory further said that PTA is only responsible for the reporting of the phone. If a person wants to trace or locate his/her phone then they must contact the police.