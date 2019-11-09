We’re opening borders and hearts for Sikh community: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Sikh community on the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

“The significance of this event for the Sikh community, on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, can be well understood by Muslims who know what it means to visit holy places,” he said.

The premier called the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor a “manifestation of the fact that our hearts are always open for the followers of different religions”.

“Today we are not only opening the border but also our hearts for the Sikh community. This unprecedented gesture of goodwill from the Government of Pakistan is a reflection of our deep respect for Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the religious sentiments of the Sikh community who always wanted to have easy access to the shrine of their spiritual leader and perform their religious obligations,” he said.

He also said the inauguration is a testimony to the government’s commitment towards peace in the region. “We believe that the road to prosperity of the region and the bright future of our coming generation lies in peace. We believe that interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence will provide us an opportunity to work for the larger interests of the people of the Subcontinent.”

He also thanked the people who worked on the corridor and completed it in 10 months.