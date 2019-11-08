Fazl ready to ‘pick up bodies’ but not leave Islamabad

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, has warned that they would not attack law enforcement agencies but “take bullets” and “pick up bodies”, if the government used force to end their Islamabad sit-in.

“We will not attack. We will take bullets, pick up bodies and embrace martyrdom,” Fazl told Dawn News, when the anchor asked him if his workers would attack law enforcement agencies.

The JUI-F chief said he would not withdraw their demand for PM Khan’s resignation.

“We want elections,” Fazl said, reiterating that a commission to probe allegations of rigging in 2018 election was not acceptable to them.

Commenting on the army’s role in elections, the JUI-F chief clarified that opposition parties didn’t want to make the army controversial.

“They shouldn’t be called,” he said. “We will tell the Election Commission of Pakistan not to call the army.”