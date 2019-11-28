We want to take Nawaz Sharif to the US: Hussain

Hussain Nawaz says he wants to take his father, former premier Nawaz Sharif, to a specialist hospital in the US.

Speaking to the media in London, he said he wants him to go to the US hospital and be treated for his various ailments there. When he was leaving the country, there were talks of Nawaz going to Boston, depending on his health and ability to fly further. He left Pakistan in an air ambulance that was called in from Qatar and arrived in London on November 19.

In the past few days we’ve had to go to the hospital multiple times, Hussain said, adding that bone marrow tests are a sensitive matter.

Nawaz has a PET scan scheduled on Thursday. His personal physician Dr Adnan Khan also told the media that after the medical reports come back, Nawaz’s treatment will progress in three stages.

Hussain has appealed to the public to pray for his father’s health. He said his treatment and diagnosis were progressing at the same time.