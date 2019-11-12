‘We know how to fight remaining within constitutional, legal bounds’

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that they knew how to fight remaining within the ambit of the constitution and law.

The JUI-F chief said so while addressing participants of the Islamabad sit-in. He reiterated his demand for PM’s resignation, promising to continue their journey towards the end of a “tyrant” regime.

“Toppling an unjust government is part of our faith,” Fazl told the participants. “This movement will head forth.”

He also called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to fulfill its responsibility with regard to accountability of rulers.

Criticising the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the JUI-F said it kept receiving funds from India, Israel and other foreign powers. “The State Bank says in its report that the PTI didn’t inform about 20 of its accounts,” he noted.

Fazl said the media was unable to air footage of such a huge crowd at Islamabad’s H-9 park. He urged the journalist fraternity to join them in their protest against the government.

The JUI-F chief slammed the government for causing billions of rupees losses to the national exchequer, losing foreign investment and for having the country enslaved by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“IMF prepares Pakistan’s budget. The heads of the State Bank and other institutions are employees of the IMF,” he castigated.

Fazl said his workers wanted to respect the armed forces and other state institutions. He said neither they were accepting slavery, nor they wanted any institution to remain enslaved.

“We also want to tell the US that it may befriend us, but we refuse to be enslaved,” the JUI-F chief said.

He further said that they were holding consultation with all other opposition parties and would keep mounting pressure on the government.

“The decision we will make, it will further mount the pressure,” Fazl said. “We will fight in the plains and deserts. We know how to fight remaining within the ambit of the constitution and law.”