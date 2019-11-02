‘We are democratic people, ready to talk’

JUI-F’s Akram Durrani says the opposition is ready to talk, but the government’s attitude is not appropriate.

He was addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Rahbar Committee at his house on Saturday.

Durrani, who is also heading the joint opposition’s Rahbar Committee, said that all parties agreed that the Azadi March mission should be taken forward.

It has been decided that the demands put forward by the Azadi March, including the prime minister’s resignation and fresh elections, will remain the same, Durrani said, adding that the Rahbar Committee will not back down.

“We are political people. We have suffered all our lives. We are open to dialogue, but the government’s attitude and way of talking needs to be fixed first,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak’s recent statements over the Azadi March.

“If we are asking for a resignation and we are being told in response not to talk about a resignation, then what is the point of having a dialogue?” he asked, reiterating that they were “democratic people” and ready to talk.

“These are not my words,” Durrani said, referring to the agreements made in the meeting which he was initially reading off a paper. He said his words were the thoughts of the leaders of nine political parties, who attended the meeting.

He said if any party or person takes undue advantage of the current scenario, it will be condemned. “Any irresponsible action by non-democratic forces will be against national interest. All opposition parties are unanimous on this point and oppose it,” he said.

In response to a question, Durrani emphasised that the Azadi March is getting stronger every day. “More caravans are on their way [to the march],” he said.

He also announced that the Rehbar Committee will continue to function.

Durrani made it clear that all options, including resignations from assemblies, shutter-down strikes and blocking highways are under consideration.

The opposition will decide its next move till Sunday evening, he said.

