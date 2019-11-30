Watch: Thieves steal Karachi butcher’s money and chicken

They also beat up the shopkeeperA group of thieves robbed a butcher's shop in Karachi's Shah Latif Town, taking with them cash and chicken. CCTV footage of the robbery showed three robbers entering the shop. They slapped and hit the shopkeeper while emptying his pockets and the drawers holding the cash. They also slap around the other two workers at the shop.But before leaving the three suspects grab some chopped chicken and take it with them.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.