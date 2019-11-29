Watch: Saad Rafique fights security officer outside Lahore court

He was there for hearing of the Paragon City case

The Khawaja brothers were presented before the court for a hearing of the Paragon City case.

According to reports, the PML-N leader wasn’t allowed to bring his companions inside the courtroom, which made him angry. He got into a fight with a police officer dressed in plainclothes.

Before the hearing started, police officials had taken charge of the security in the courtroom. They had sent all the reporters out of the room and did not let anyone else enter.

Upon complaints, the superintendent of police had said that he would look into the matter but later refused to let anyone inside the court.

Since only a duty judge was present, the hearing of the case has been rescheduled.

After the proceedings, Rafique left while chanting slogans. He told the reporters that they should fight for their rights themselves.