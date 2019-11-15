Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Watch: People lock Karachi robber inside ATM booth

5 hours ago
The suspect has confessed to his crime

A man accused of robbing ATMs in different parts of Karachi has been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The suspect was escaping after stealing money from an ATM when some people saw him. They caught hold of him and locked him inside the booth.

The man was then handed over to the Soldier Bazaar police.

The police claim that the suspect has confessed to his crime, adding that he has been robbing people for the last three years.

Tell us what you think:

