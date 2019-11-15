Watch: People lock Karachi robber inside ATM booth

The suspect has confessed to his crime

The suspect was escaping after stealing money from an ATM when some people saw him. They caught hold of him and locked him inside the booth.

The man was then handed over to the Soldier Bazaar police.

The police claim that the suspect has confessed to his crime, adding that he has been robbing people for the last three years.

