Watch: Footage emerges of Karachi police shooting unarmed man

Nabeel Hoodbhoy was killed on Nov 22

Forty-year-old Nabeel Hoodbhoy was shot dead early November 22 when officers from the Gizri police opened fire on his car. His friend, Raza Imam, was injured in the attack.

His family held a press conference on Thursday and said they believe the police aren't conducting an impartial inquiry into the matter. They believe the police are trying to protect their own.