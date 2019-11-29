Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Watch: Footage emerges of Karachi police shooting unarmed man

3 hours ago
Nabeel Hoodbhoy was killed on Nov 22

Footage has emerged of the Karachi police shooting an unarmed man in a parked car near the Cantt Station last week. 

Forty-year-old Nabeel Hoodbhoy was shot dead early November 22 when officers from the Gizri police opened fire on his car. His friend, Raza Imam, was injured in the attack.

His family held a press conference on Thursday and said they believe the police aren't conducting an impartial inquiry into the matter. They believe the police are trying to protect their own.

