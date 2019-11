She visited her father, grandfather's graves

Fatima Bhutto, the daughter of the late Murtaza Bhutto, and an author in her own right, visited Garhi Khuda Bux in Larkana Saturday morning for the first time in six years. Garhi Khuda Bux is home to the mausoleum of the Bhutto family and her father, grandfather, grandmother and aunt are all buried there.She visited the graves and spread rose petals over them. She was greeted by a large number of PPP supporters.