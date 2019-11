He was addressing the joint opposition’s rally in Islamabad







He was taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address with the joint opposition's rally in Islamabad Friday.Bilawal said the entire country, political parties, labourers, students and all others have just one slogan: “Go selected go”.“I want to assure you on behalf of the Pakistan Peoples Party that we will stand by you in every democratic step you take,” he told the participants.“Together we will send this puppet, selected PM home,” the PPP chairman added.