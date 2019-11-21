Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Was offered Balochistan govt, Senate chairmanship to end sit-in: Fazl

54 mins ago
Was offered Balochistan govt, Senate chairmanship to end sit-in: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Thursday that he was offered to form government in Balochistan and Senate chairmanship in return for calling off his party’s sit-in in Islamabad.

The JUI-F chief said so while addressing a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan. He once again clarified that other than the prime minister’s resignation, no option was acceptable to them.

Fazl said he refused the offers as his party was not agreed on anything but the prime minister’s resignation.

“What do people know how many offers were made to me,” he remarked. “I was told to get the Balochistan government and Senate chairmanship and end the sit-in, and get myself elected to the parliament from DI Khan.”

Fazl said PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also admitted that perhaps no one would want to become the prime minister after three months.

Regarding an extension in the army chief’s tenure, the JUI-F chief said they didn’t want to engage in “politics of a government official’s extension”.

He, however, urged the state institutions not to back any political party and restrict themselves to their constitutional roles.

The JUI-F marched towards Islamabad from Karachi on October 27. Upon reaching the federal capital, the party held a protest sit-in there which was called off almost two weeks later.

It then resorted to blocking highways across the country in an attempt to mount pressure on the government. The party named it its “Plan B” against the government.

However, the JUI-F called off its Plan B too earlier this week.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Balochistan maulana fazlur rehman senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Fazl, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Balochistan, Senate, JUI-F, government, Islamabad, sit-in
 
MOST READ
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.