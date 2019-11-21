Was offered Balochistan govt, Senate chairmanship to end sit-in: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Thursday that he was offered to form government in Balochistan and Senate chairmanship in return for calling off his party’s sit-in in Islamabad.

The JUI-F chief said so while addressing a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan. He once again clarified that other than the prime minister’s resignation, no option was acceptable to them.

Fazl said he refused the offers as his party was not agreed on anything but the prime minister’s resignation.

“What do people know how many offers were made to me,” he remarked. “I was told to get the Balochistan government and Senate chairmanship and end the sit-in, and get myself elected to the parliament from DI Khan.”

Fazl said PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also admitted that perhaps no one would want to become the prime minister after three months.

Regarding an extension in the army chief’s tenure, the JUI-F chief said they didn’t want to engage in “politics of a government official’s extension”.

He, however, urged the state institutions not to back any political party and restrict themselves to their constitutional roles.

The JUI-F marched towards Islamabad from Karachi on October 27. Upon reaching the federal capital, the party held a protest sit-in there which was called off almost two weeks later.

It then resorted to blocking highways across the country in an attempt to mount pressure on the government. The party named it its “Plan B” against the government.

However, the JUI-F called off its Plan B too earlier this week.