Ward attendant arrested for rape of disabled patient in Karachi

A ward attendant was arrested for involvement in the rape of a disabled patient at a private hospital in Karachi’s Gulshan Wednesday.

The woman’s husband had taken her to the hospital. Doctors admitted her to the intensive-care unit and sent her family home.

She told her husband what happened when he arrived at the hospital the next morning.

Video footage from the hospital shows the ward attendant going into the patient’s room and closing the door behind him

“My wife fell ill last night. I took her to the hospital and the doctors told me they would have to admit her into the ICU. They told me to leave her with them and they would take care of her,” the survivor’s husband said.

Narrating what happened when he returned to visit his wife the next day, he said, “She was unable to talk properly. She was crying and told me someone raped her at night,” he said.

Police said a case has been registered and an inquiry initiated.

