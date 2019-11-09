Wana police recovers stolen pine nuts worth Rs12m

Wana police has recovered 23 sacks of stolen pine nuts worth more than Rs12 million and arrested one of the suspects.

Majority of the sacks were found from the mountainous region of Azam Warsa.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Muhammad Umar.

At least 10 armed robbers stole 23 sacks full of pine nuts from a storage unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, police and eyewitnesses said Thursday.

The robbers barged into the warehouse in Wana tehsil late Wednesday, according to eyewitnesses. They held the guard and six other employees present inside at gunpoint. The robbers, who came in a double-cabin vehicle, took away the consignment worth more than Rs12 million, the owner said. They also deprived the caretakers and the guard of their cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

Wana police SHO said the pine nuts were recovered after interrogating one of the suspected robbers. He said all unfrequented roads were blocked and law enforcers posted on the main roads, including army and FC check-points, were alerted after the robbery.

The SHO said that Umar is the leader of the 10-member gang of robbers.

A search for the other nine suspects is under way, police said.

With reporting by Haji Mujtaba from Wana.