Wajid Zia appointed FIA director general

The federal government has appointed Wajid Zia as the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division Friday.

Wajid Zia, an officer of Grade 21, headed the joint investigation team in the Panama Leaks case that saw Nawaz Sharif being ousted from the PM’s office.

Zia was transferred from the FIA to the Railways Police in December 2018. He was posted as the inspector general of the Railways Police.

Mushtaq Mehar of police service has been promoted to Grade 22 and appointed as the new inspector general of the Railways Police.