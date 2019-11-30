Video of Nowshera college professor running over protesting student surfaces

The associate dean of the department of medicine at the Nowshera Medical College was accused of running down a student protesting against the institute earlier this week.

On November 28, a group of students had staged a protest against the administration, accusing it of harassment and imposing heavy fines.

Students claimed that during the protest, Associate Dean Dr Shahnawaz ran his car over a third year student identified as Hassan. Hassan’s leg was broken and he sustained other injuries as well.

“Dr Shahnawaz is committed to following the discipline of the college because of which students are against him,” claimed Dr Jehangir, the dean of the college. “He did not hit any student with his car, in fact some students tried to harm his car,” he said.

However, CCTV footage that surfaced on Twitter showed his car mowing down a student.

Naya KP!protesting students s at Nowshera medical college are run down by administration! pic.twitter.com/5So3LpaCoA — Rubina khalid (@RubinakhalidPPP) November 28, 2019

Students have demanded that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan and the province’s health secretary conduct a transparent investigation into the incident.

The protest had begun a day earlier and more than 400 students, both male and female, had taken part in it and chanted slogans against the college administration.

“Several incidents of harassment have taken place here,” said Mohammad Kashfain Ahmed Khan, a protester. “Girls have been forced to take off their veils by guards; their pictures have been taken and made viral.”

The students alleged that Dr Jehangir and the colleges’ IT in-charge imposed hefty fines on students and then pocketed the money.

“We have been trying to engage in dialogue with the administration but they do not take any of our attempts seriously,” said another protesting student.

The dean refuted all the accusations. “These students were bullying first year students, because of which the entire matter began,” he said. There’s no truth to the reports of harassment and these students are just trying to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the college, Dr Jehangir claimed.

Students of Peshawar Medical College joined the protest as well. Students have demanded the government change the administration of Nowshera Medical College.