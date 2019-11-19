Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Verdict reserved on Imran Khan’s acquittal plea in PTV case 

46 mins ago
Photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court has reserved its verdict on the acquittal plea of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the PTV attack case. It will be announced on December 5. 

Chaudhry Shafaqat, the government lawyer in the case, said that he has no reservations over PM Khan’s acquittal in the case.

The attack occurred during the 126-day Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek protest against the PML-N government in 2014. Workers and leaders of the parties marched towards Parliament House and Prime Minister House in Islamabad and attacked the PTV office. During a clash between protesters and the police 50 workers attacked and seriously injured SSP Asmatullah Junejo.

Cases were lodged against PM Khan, PAT head Tahirul Qadri, President Dr Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Raja Khurram Nawaz Gandapur under the Anti-Terrorism Act for inciting violence.

According to the prosecution, three people were killed, 26 injured and 60 arrested.

PM Khan has been acquitted in the attack on SSP Junejo case.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
