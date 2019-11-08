Vehari man beats sister to death for talking to relative

A man beat his younger sister to death in Vehari because she was talking to a relative of their’s.

The man, identified as Bilal, has been arrested and a case registered against him at the Vehari City police station. The case, registered under sections 302 (murder) and 311 (Ta’zir or punishment at the discretion of the judge) of the Pakistan Penal Code, was lodged by their mother.

He beat his 18-year-old sister to death with a bamboo stick at their house in Jogi Muhallah. His mother and other sister were also present. They tried to stop him and sustained minor injuries in the process. They then shouted out and alerted their neighbour, who managed to pull Bilal off. They rushed the young woman to the DHQ Hospital but she had already passed away, reportedly due to a fatal blow to the head.

According to her mother, the young woman also suffered from heart problems. “My daughter had a heart attack earlier. Her heart wasn’t working properly,” she told SAMAA TV.

Bilal, the assailant, beat his sister for talking to and associating with a relative of their’s named Ghulam Abbas. The mother says Ghulam Abbas and Bilal are both responsible for her daughter’s death.

She wants the police to award a harsh punishment to Bilal.

