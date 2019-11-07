Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Vegetable prices soar in Karachi

4 hours ago
Vegetable prices soar in Karachi

Photo: ONLINE

Prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in Karachi, according to residents of the city.

Vegetable vendors say that since prices were high at the wholesale market, they were forced to sell at higher rates too.

SAMAA TV found that prices at the wholesale markets and regular markets were significantly different.

Tomatoes at the wholesale market cost Rs120, but in the city markets they are sold between Rs140 and Rs170. Similarly, onions and other vegetables are sold at more than double the price at the city markets.

Coriander that costs Rs8 in the wholesale market is being sold by retailers for Rs100.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi vegetables
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
vegetables, prices, Karachi, sabzi mandi
 
MOST READ
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.