Vegetable prices soar in Karachi

Prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in Karachi, according to residents of the city.

Vegetable vendors say that since prices were high at the wholesale market, they were forced to sell at higher rates too.

SAMAA TV found that prices at the wholesale markets and regular markets were significantly different.

Tomatoes at the wholesale market cost Rs120, but in the city markets they are sold between Rs140 and Rs170. Similarly, onions and other vegetables are sold at more than double the price at the city markets.

Coriander that costs Rs8 in the wholesale market is being sold by retailers for Rs100.