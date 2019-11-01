Use this mobile app to alert cantonment boards of problems

Pakistanis can now use a new mobile app to launch complaints about civic issues. The app is being operated by cantonment boards across the country.

It was launched by the name of Cantonment Board Citizens Assistance and Rapid Execution (CBCARE) system for the facilitation of residents.

A CBC spokesperson told SAMAA Digital that the initiative has been taken by the Military Land and Cantonments Department in all cantonment boards of the country.

The app is available for download for both iPhone and Android users.

You can also contact the CBCARE helpline on 051 111 111 652 to get more information and register your complaint.

There are separate options in the application related to civic issues, including rectification of street lights, sewerage lines, garbage issues, non-availability of water supply, removal of encroachments, getting birth certificates, building plan and transfer of property.

After you have registered a complaint, the CBCARE software will generate a complaint number and give you a due date by which the complaint would be resolved.

The process doesn’t end here.

In cases where your issue is not addressed within the deadline provided by the app, your application will automatically move into a folder of senior officials of the cantonment board administrations.

The mobile app is integrated with CBCARE centres established in cantonment boards. The centres are the first point of contact for the public.

Here are some of the uses of the app:

Track applications submitted through CBCARE centre Verify computerized challans issued by the Cantonment Board Register any complaint related to the Cantonment Board Locate the Military Land and Cantonments Department offices in Pakistan on a map

