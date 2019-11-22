Unregistered BMW is staff car purchased by Sindh govt: governor

Admits it's under the use of his family

The unregistered BMW referred to in reports belongs to the Governor House and it was purchased by the Sindh government, the governor said on SAMAA TV show 'Nadeem Malik Live'.

He, however, admitted that the car is under the use of his family and security agencies are aware that it is a Governor House staff vehicle.

Ismail said the Sindh government should have taken action after the news flashed on TV screens.

Earlier, a black BMW was spotted in Governor Imran Ismail’s protocol bearing what is called a “fake” license plate. The plate, which was black, unlike the official yellow Karachi license plates, bore the registration number AAA-786.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressed a press conference on Thursday and said what’s wrong is wrong. He clarified the issue had to do with the law, it had nothing to do with personal enmity.

Shah had also asked the police to register a case and investigate the car. According to him, this had made Governor Ismail mad.

An FIR was also registered at the Civil Lines police station but no one was named in the case. It was lodged on behalf of the state.