‘Unlike PTI rally, Azadi March isn’t calling for civil disobedience’

No one at the Azadi March has asked people to stop paying for electricity because it has become more expensive, said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Speaking to the media in Lahore on Monday afternoon, he said unlike the PTI, no one has tried to create anarchy from the Azadi March’s platform. We are a responsible opposition, he said, adding that nor has anyone said they will see someone hanged. We haven’t told overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances or to send money through hawala and hundi to Pakistan, he pointed out, taking a jab at the PTI. He urged overseas Pakistanis to send money through official channels so that Pakistan’s economy can become strong.

During their 2014 rallies, Prime Minister Imran Khan, then only the chairperson of the PTI, called for civil disobedience.

“No one keeps a driver who has accidents every day,” said Iqbal. “This country is being headed by an incompetent driver who is having accidents every morning night and evening,” he said, adding that the premier’s “accidents” include Pakistan’s economy and foreign relations.

We are responsible and answerable to the people, history, Pakistan and this land, he said. The PML-N leader said they will present their suggestions to the Rahbar Committee.

Our founder, Nawaz Sharif, has said the opposition must remain united against the government and go forward together, he said.

He also said that party president Shehbaz Sharif was supposed to attend the JUI-F’s all parties conference on Monday but could not because a PML-N meeting was already scheduled and he and other senior leaders were needed. We sent Ayaz Sadiq instead to represent us at the APC, he said.

