Unknown men kill two, abduct two others in Balochistan’s Sinjawi

Two people were killed and two more abducted by unknown armed men in Balochistan’s Sinjawi, levies officials said Wednesday.

According to the officials, two people were killed and three wounded in a shooting in Anzargat area of Sinjawi. They said the assailants also abducted two men.

The deceased were identified as Syedal and Naseeruddin. The wounded included Abdul Rasheed, Mohammad Anwar and Zikriya.

The abductees were identified by officials as Naimatullah and Habibullah.

Bodies of the deceased were shifted to Civil Hospital Sinjawi. They were handed over to relatives after medico-legal formalities.

The wounded men were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Loralai.

Levies officials said the incident appeared to be an outcome of a long-running feud.

However, they said circumstantial evidence had been collected and an investigation was under way.