Ukhano files false allegation FIR against rape accuser  

Vlogger Umar Khan, popularly known as Ukhano, registered a case on Friday against a woman for making false allegations against him. She accused him of rape for months ago.

The FIR was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code and sections 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person) and 24 (cyber stalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

Section 420 of the PPC is punishable with an imprisonment of seven years, whereas sections 20 and 24 of the PECA are punishable with imprisonments of up to three years or a fine which may extend to Rs1 million.

The YouTuber posted a copy of the FIR on his Twitter Saturday night.

On July 16, multiple women came out on social media and alleged that Ukhano harassed them and acted inappropriately with them. They posted screenshots of their conversations with him on Snapchat and Instagram as evidence, alleging he asked them for ‘indecent’ pictures and made them feel uncomfortable. One woman also said he raped her.

The YouTuber released a video statement refuting the allegations. “I’ve worked very hard my whole life, shot several videos and have worked with a lot of women. I’m certain I’ve never made any of them uncomfortable,” he said. “The reason I’m making this video is because I owe you guys the truth and the truth is that I know this person and I’ve worked with this person and that is it. Other than that, whatever allegations and claims have been made against me are lies.”

He went on to say that he has visual evidence to prove his innocence. “I appreciate all media forums that have published my side of the story as well and would urge the other forums to do the same. Please see the truth as I don’t want to publish this evidence. Someone’s life can get ruined because of it. That is against my morals and integrity,” the 28-year-old said in a video.

Many other vloggers extended their support to him, including Taimoor Salahuddin, popularly known as Mooro and Eva Zu Beck, who said she spent two weeks trekking with him in Concordia, where he never made her feel uncomfortable.

