Two students arrested in Multan for beating up teacher

Two people have been arrested after a video of a teacher being beaten up by a group of students went viral on social media.

One suspect, Hamza, has obtained bail. The other two were arrested on Monday by the Cantt police and have been identified as Hassan Farooq and Ahmed.

A day earlier, the police said the teacher pardoned his attackers. The video of Professor Aijaz being beaten up is four to five days old, claimed the administration of City College in Multan. They say he pardoned the students and refuse to comment any further. Attempts to reach Prof Aijaz also failed.

The video showed Prof Aijaz being violently kicked, punched and beaten with sticks by four to five young men. At least two were students of City College and all were around 22 years old.

The issue sprung up over a musical night at the college. Students and outsiders were both allowed in and Prof Aijaz scolded a group for misbehaving.

While he was on his way home in the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station. The boys arrived on three motorcycles and attacked the teacher.

In the video, Professor Aijaz can be heard begging the young men to let him be, repeatedly yelling “I’m a teacher, for God’s sake, I’m a teacher”.

The police said that they took the men into custody but the teacher forgave them, so they had to let them go. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had also taken notice of the video.