Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two students arrested in Multan for beating up teacher

2 hours ago
Two students arrested in Multan for beating up teacher

 

Two people have been arrested after a video of a teacher being beaten up by a group of students went viral on social media.

One suspect, Hamza, has obtained bail. The other two were arrested on Monday by the Cantt police and have been identified as Hassan Farooq and Ahmed.

A day earlier, the police said the teacher pardoned his attackers. The video of Professor Aijaz being beaten up is four to five days old, claimed the administration of City College in Multan. They say he pardoned the students and refuse to comment any further. Attempts to reach Prof Aijaz also failed.

The video showed Prof Aijaz being violently kicked, punched and beaten with sticks by four to five young men. At least two were students of City College and all were around 22 years old.

The issue sprung up over a musical night at the college. Students and outsiders were both allowed in and Prof Aijaz scolded a group for misbehaving.

While he was on his way home in the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station. The boys arrived on three motorcycles and attacked the teacher.

In the video, Professor Aijaz can be heard begging the young men to let him be, repeatedly yelling “I’m a teacher, for God’s sake, I’m a teacher”.

The police said that they took the men into custody but the teacher forgave them, so they had to let them go. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had also taken notice of the video.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
assault Multan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
multan video, multan, multan teacher, teacher attacked, multan cantt
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.